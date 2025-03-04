Left Menu

Myanmar's Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing Visits Russia Amid International Scrutiny

Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, met with high-ranking Russian officials in Moscow. His visit comes amid Myanmar's political unrest following the 2021 military coup. Russia and China support Myanmar's junta, opposing UN resolutions against human rights violations. The meeting underscores Russia's long-standing ties with Myanmar.

Updated: 04-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:46 IST
Myanmar's Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing Visits Russia Amid International Scrutiny
Myanmar's leader and military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to meet with one of President Vladimir Putin's high-ranking security officials.

Hlaing was warmly welcomed by Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, and has scheduled discussions with Putin and the Defence Ministry, according to reports from Izvestia.

This visit marks a rare international trip for the 68-year-old, whose country, home to over 55 million, has been in disarray since the military's February 2021 takeover from Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's administration. Critics claim the upcoming elections are a mere façade to cement military rule through proxies. Notably, Russia and China have backed Myanmar's military, vetoing UN Security Council efforts to address alleged human rights abuses. The nations' ties stretch back to Myanmar's independence from British rule in 1948.

(With inputs from agencies.)

