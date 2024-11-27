Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Unveiled: UP Official Suspended Over Obscene Calls

A revenue official from Bisoli tehsil, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended after being caught in an obscene phone conversation with a widow. The widow had approached him for official work but faced inappropriate demands. The official's suspension followed a viral audio clip and triggered a departmental inquiry.

Updated: 27-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:58 IST
Corruption Scandal Unveiled: UP Official Suspended Over Obscene Calls
An Uttar Pradesh revenue official has been suspended following controversy over an obscene phone call with a widow seeking assistance with inheritance and income certification.

The official, identified as Ramautar, was recorded making indecent proposals, leading to swift action by authorities.

The incident has highlighted ongoing issues of official misconduct and has prompted a departmental investigation.

