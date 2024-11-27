Nabih Berri: Lebanon's Power Broker in US-Hezbollah Mediation

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has taken on a significant role as a mediator between Hezbollah and the United States in efforts to end the conflict with Israel. Drawing on his extensive experience, Berri is seen as a crucial figure in negotiating peace amidst Lebanon's precarious political landscape.

Berri's influence remains strong, particularly within the Shi'ite Muslim community, even after the death of Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. In a televised speech, Berri urged the Lebanese people to unite during what he described as a historically dangerous moment for the nation.

Having led the Shi'ite Amal Movement since Lebanon's civil war and serving as the parliament speaker since 1992, Berri is endorsed by Hezbollah's new leader as an important negotiator. His diplomatic role is further emphasized in the absence of a Lebanese president, highlighting his unique position of influence.

