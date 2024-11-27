Left Menu

Nabih Berri: Lebanon's Power Broker in US-Hezbollah Mediation

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emerges as a pivotal mediator between Hezbollah and the United States, helping to broker peace with Israel. As a prominent figure in Lebanon, particularly among the Shi'ite community, Berri uses his leadership and historical role to navigate regional tensions despite Lebanon's political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:53 IST
Nabih Berri: Lebanon's Power Broker in US-Hezbollah Mediation
Nabih Berri

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has taken on a significant role as a mediator between Hezbollah and the United States in efforts to end the conflict with Israel. Drawing on his extensive experience, Berri is seen as a crucial figure in negotiating peace amidst Lebanon's precarious political landscape.

Berri's influence remains strong, particularly within the Shi'ite Muslim community, even after the death of Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. In a televised speech, Berri urged the Lebanese people to unite during what he described as a historically dangerous moment for the nation.

Having led the Shi'ite Amal Movement since Lebanon's civil war and serving as the parliament speaker since 1992, Berri is endorsed by Hezbollah's new leader as an important negotiator. His diplomatic role is further emphasized in the absence of a Lebanese president, highlighting his unique position of influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024