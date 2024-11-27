U.S. Approves $680 Million Arms Package for Israel Amid Ceasefire
The Biden administration has greenlit a substantial $680 million arms package to Israel, which includes JDAM kits and small-diameter bombs, while a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah takes effect in Lebanon.
The Biden administration is advancing a significant $680 million arms sales initiative to Israel, despite a newly established U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. An official confirmed the plan on Wednesday.
The proposed arms package was initially disclosed by the Financial Times and is said to encompass thousands of joint direct attack munition (JDAM) kits, alongside hundreds of small-diameter bombs, according to a U.S. official who requested anonymity.
While the timing of the arms sale aligns with a fragile truce, the move underscores ongoing military collaborations and commitments between the U.S. and Israel.
