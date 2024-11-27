Disturbing Details: Man Sentenced to Death for Family Murders
A district court sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for murdering his pregnant wife, mother, and two sons in April 2021. Influenced by liquor and driven by unfounded doubts of infidelity, Swamy committed the crime and fled. Police captured him after an intense manhunt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:02 IST
- India
A district court has sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for the murder of four family members, including his pregnant wife, in Mysuru district.
Swamy, aged 35, was found guilty of killing his wife, Ganga, his mother, and two sons. The crime, driven by baseless suspicions about his wife's fidelity, occurred on April 28, 2021.
After the murders, Swamy attempted to evade law enforcement but was apprehended following an extensive manhunt.
