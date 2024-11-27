Disturbing Details: Man Sentenced to Death for Family Murders

A district court has sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for the murder of four family members, including his pregnant wife, in Mysuru district.

Swamy, aged 35, was found guilty of killing his wife, Ganga, his mother, and two sons. The crime, driven by baseless suspicions about his wife's fidelity, occurred on April 28, 2021.

After the murders, Swamy attempted to evade law enforcement but was apprehended following an extensive manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)