Conviction in Ahmedabad Hotel Raid: The Plot That Unraveled
A court sentenced Irfan Shaikh to five years for attempting to murder a police officer during a 2020 hotel raid in Ahmedabad. Shaikh was accused of being involved in a plot to murder a former state home minister, but lacking evidence led to the acquittal of co-accused Siddhesh Kharade.
- Country:
- India
A man was sentenced to five years in prison by a special court in Gujarat for firing at a police officer during a 2020 raid. The raid, conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, occurred in a hotel in Ahmedabad.
The court found Irfan Shaikh guilty, sentencing him to rigorous imprisonment, but acquitted Siddhesh Kharade, who faced charges of conspiring to kill former state home minister Gordhan Zadafiya. The prosecution argued that the plot was orchestrated by a Pakistan-based gang.
The lack of concrete evidence, including inadequate CCTV footage, resulted in Shaikh's conviction solely for attempted murder. Meanwhile, his previous four years in jail will count toward his sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
