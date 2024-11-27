Ranchi Schools Closed for Hemant Soren's Swearing-In Ceremony
In Ranchi, schools will be closed on Thursday for Hemant Soren's swearing-in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister. The event, drawing thousands, might cause traffic jams, impacting student transportation. The Morabadi Ground ceremony includes numerous dignitaries and political figures, with preparations leading to potential disruptions in the city.
In preparation for the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand's Chief Minister, all schools in Ranchi will remain closed on Thursday. This decision aims to prevent student inconvenience as traffic congestion is expected in the city.
The ceremony, scheduled to occur at the Morabadi Ground, will host over one lakh visitors, including prominent political leaders. The significant influx of attendees traveling in personal vehicles and buses is anticipated to create traffic challenges.
An official circular highlights the precautionary closure to mitigate any potential transportation issues for schoolchildren. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will officiate the oath-taking, marking Soren's initiation as the state's 14th chief minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
