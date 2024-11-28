Sectarian Clashes Surge in Kurram Despite Cease-Fire Efforts
Tribal sectarian clashes in Pakistan's Kurram district have resulted in 10 more deaths and 21 injuries, despite a cease-fire and mediation efforts. The conflict, primarily between Sunni and Shia groups, has a history of violence and is currently exacerbated by a land dispute.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Amid efforts to enforce a cease-fire, tribal clashes in Pakistan's Kurram district have left at least 10 dead and 21 injured. Despite the agreement, violence persists among Sunni and Shia tribes, continuing a bitter history of sectarian conflict in the region.
The violence erupted last week, following a deadly attack on a convoy. Authorities say efforts to broker peace include deploying both police and army personnel, and arranging a jirga, or tribal council, for further negotiations.
The violence has escalated issues like medicine shortages and road closures, further challenging healthcare services. The continuing unrest highlights the challenges of civil governance in conflict-torn regions, especially where historical grievances linger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tremors Rattle Pakistan Amidst Quake Alert
IMF Weighs Quarterly Reviews for Pakistan's $7 Billion Bailout Amid Challenges
During 10 years of Sonia-Manmohan regime, terrorists used to come from Pakistan and trigger bomb blasts here: Amit Shah in Dhule rally.
Rashid Latif Calls for Halt on India-Pakistan Cricket Until Issues Resolved
Rashid Latif Questions ICC's Stand on India-Pakistan Cricket Issues