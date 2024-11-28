Sectarian Clashes Surge in Kurram Despite Cease-Fire Efforts

Amid efforts to enforce a cease-fire, tribal clashes in Pakistan's Kurram district have left at least 10 dead and 21 injured. Despite the agreement, violence persists among Sunni and Shia tribes, continuing a bitter history of sectarian conflict in the region.

The violence erupted last week, following a deadly attack on a convoy. Authorities say efforts to broker peace include deploying both police and army personnel, and arranging a jirga, or tribal council, for further negotiations.

The violence has escalated issues like medicine shortages and road closures, further challenging healthcare services. The continuing unrest highlights the challenges of civil governance in conflict-torn regions, especially where historical grievances linger.

