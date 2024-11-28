Russian Air Defence Thwarts 25 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Assault

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones throughout the night across four regions, according to a Thursday statement.

In the Krasnodar region alone, 14 drones were downed, with an additional six intercepted over the Bryansk region, three in Moscow-annexed Crimea, and two over the Rostov region.

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, disclosed on Telegram that the region suffered a "massive drone attack." He reported that a civilian was injured, and footage allegedly showed a drone striking a building in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, creating a fireball. Reuters has yet to verify this footage.

