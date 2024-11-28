Left Menu

Russian Air Defence Thwarts 25 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Assault

Russia's Defence Ministry reported the destruction of 25 Ukrainian drones across four regions overnight. Krasnodar's governor mentioned a massive drone attack in two districts, injuring one civilian. Unverified footage showed a drone hitting a building in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, resulting in a fireball.

Updated: 28-11-2024 12:19 IST
  • Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones throughout the night across four regions, according to a Thursday statement.

In the Krasnodar region alone, 14 drones were downed, with an additional six intercepted over the Bryansk region, three in Moscow-annexed Crimea, and two over the Rostov region.

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, disclosed on Telegram that the region suffered a "massive drone attack." He reported that a civilian was injured, and footage allegedly showed a drone striking a building in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, creating a fireball. Reuters has yet to verify this footage.

