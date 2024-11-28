Blast Shakes Prashant Vihar: Safety Concerns Rise

On Thursday, a blast near a popular PVR in Prashant Vihar has raised safety concerns in the area. The Delhi Fire Service received a distress call about the incident at 11:48 am.

In response, four fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to control the situation. Further details are being scrutinized by the authorities.

The local incident has sparked curiosity and safety checks among residents and officials as investigations continue unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)