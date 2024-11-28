Investigation Deepens in MUDA Site Allotment Controversy

The Lokayukta police intensified their investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case on Thursday, questioning its former Commissioner P S Kantharaju, sources revealed.

Kantharaju led the MUDA as its Commissioner from September 2017 to November 2019. The investigation's details remain undisclosed.

Controversy surrounds the case, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and several others accused of malpractice. Allegations assert that MUDA unlawfully allocated high-value compensatory sites to Parvathi in Mysuru, under a disputed scheme swapping undeveloped land for developed plots.

(With inputs from agencies.)