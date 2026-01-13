A Political Storm: Siddaramaiah's Fierce Critique of MGNREGA Repeal

Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, launched scathing criticism of the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of abolishing MGNREGA due to its aversion to Mahatma Gandhi's name. He called for an extensive people's agitation to have MGNREGA reinstated and the new VB-G RAM G Act repealed.

The CM framed the BJP's actions as symbolically re-enacting the assassination of Gandhi, by favoring Nathuram Godse over Lord Rama in the new scheme's naming. He argued that the VB-G RAM G Act undermines worker rights, forcing states like Karnataka to shoulder substantial financial burdens.

Addressing Congress state unit members, Siddaramaiah drew parallels with historical protests, urging a grassroots resurgence to combat the law changes. He contended that farmers' protests showcased the power of sustained, collective action, which should be mirrored in efforts to defend rural employment guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)