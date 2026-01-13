Left Menu

A Political Storm: Siddaramaiah's Fierce Critique of MGNREGA Repeal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses the BJP-led Centre of repealing MGNREGA out of a disdain for Gandhi’s name, pushing for a mass movement to reinstate it. He alleges the new law, VB-G RAM G, symbolizes Nathuram Godse more than Lord Rama, highlighting altered worker rights and increased state costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:10 IST
A Political Storm: Siddaramaiah's Fierce Critique of MGNREGA Repeal
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, launched scathing criticism of the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of abolishing MGNREGA due to its aversion to Mahatma Gandhi's name. He called for an extensive people's agitation to have MGNREGA reinstated and the new VB-G RAM G Act repealed.

The CM framed the BJP's actions as symbolically re-enacting the assassination of Gandhi, by favoring Nathuram Godse over Lord Rama in the new scheme's naming. He argued that the VB-G RAM G Act undermines worker rights, forcing states like Karnataka to shoulder substantial financial burdens.

Addressing Congress state unit members, Siddaramaiah drew parallels with historical protests, urging a grassroots resurgence to combat the law changes. He contended that farmers' protests showcased the power of sustained, collective action, which should be mirrored in efforts to defend rural employment guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
4
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026