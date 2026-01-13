Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dismissed rumors of a possible leadership change, emphasizing the authority of the Congress high command in such matters.

Following a short meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah clarified that their discussion was devoid of political agendas. He underscored the party's unity and denied any internal confusion over leadership. The Chief Minister attributed existing rumors to media speculation.

Siddaramaiah addressed the media's role in fuelling speculation, stating that neither he nor Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had discussed leadership changes. The Congress leader expressed confidence in the high command's decision-making and confirmed ongoing stability within the party.

