Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's transit visit to Mysuru. This meeting is described as cordial, reflecting ongoing collaboration between state and national Congress leadership. Parameshwara also dismissed any internal party discord.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara today confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru. The meeting is planned during Gandhi's transit to Tamil Nadu and is anticipated to be cordial, reflecting the constructive engagement between state and national Congress leaders.

Parameshwara stated that Siddaramaiah's meeting with Gandhi is a routine interaction among party leadership, aimed at aligning state-level operations with national priorities. The Home Minister emphasized the consistent communication between Karnataka Congress and senior figures in Delhi, ensuring unity in party strategy and actions.

Addressing media queries, Parameshwara mentioned that his meetings with Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders are based on necessity, dismissing any rumors of internal discord. He reaffirmed the openness of communication within the party, citing the ease of engaging with leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge when required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

