China's Military Investigation: High-Ranking Official Under Scrutiny

China has initiated an investigation into Miao Li, a high-ranking military official. The inquiry was announced by the Defence Ministry and concerns Li, who directs the Political Work Department on the Central Military Commission, overseeing the People's Liberation Army.

China has launched an investigation into Miao Li, a director within the Central Military Commission, according to the Defence Ministry's Thursday announcement.

Miao Li, a senior figure in the Political Work Department, is influential in guiding the operations of the People's Liberation Army.

The investigation highlights China's continued focus on maintaining discipline and oversight within its military ranks.

