Delhi Police Cracks Down on Social Media Connections with Gangsters

The Delhi Police have intensified monitoring of social media activities to identify connections with gangsters and criminals. Stricter measures will be implemented to track individuals engaging with these 'bad-character' elements, aiming to curtail associations with criminal syndicates and prevent youths from being lured into crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have initiated a rigorous monitoring strategy focused on social media activities to prevent associations with notorious criminals. This move is part of an intensified effort to crack down on 'bad-character' elements through digital platforms, officials stated on Thursday.

Authorities will continuously scan the profiles of individuals repeatedly involved in criminal activities, aiming to forestall their recurring offenses. Each police station and unit in Delhi is directed to maintain a vigilant watch over these activities, providing a detailed list of gangsters and their followers.

This measure includes identifying individuals posting about firearms or associating with gangsters online to increase their followers. Officials revealed that criminals often target juveniles through social media, and they have urged parents to closely monitor their children's online interactions as a preventive measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

