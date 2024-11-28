India's Shift to Self-Reliance in Defense Amid Geopolitical Tensions
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's need to prepare for evolving geopolitical challenges, focusing on cyber warfare and terrorism. She highlighted the importance of adopting cutting-edge technology to address climate change and praised India’s progress in becoming a major defense manufacturing hub, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
With a rapidly changing geopolitical climate posing new threats like cyber warfare and terrorism, India must stay prepared, declared President Droupadi Murmu in her recent address.
Speaking at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, President Murmu highlighted the significance of understanding national and international dynamics, acknowledging the impact of changing security landscapes on India.
Murmu praised India's advances in defense manufacturing, underscoring the country's strides toward self-reliance and its growing role as a global defense exporter, in line with the Make in India initiative.
