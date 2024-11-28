Kazakh Flag Fiasco: Incident Sparks Investigation Amidst Putin's Visit

During a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Ukrainian flag unexpectedly appeared on a prominent LED screen in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. The incident unfolded as Putin was in the city, causing the screen to be swiftly turned off. Images and videos of the flag quickly went viral, raising questions about its origin.

In a statement, Kazakhstan's interior ministry detailed their ongoing investigation, focusing on multiple possible scenarios, including technical malfunctions or cyber interference. The flag's appearance replaced the typical Russian tricolor, adding further intrigue to the situation.

The event comes against a backdrop of mixed local sentiments towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While many Kazakhs remain neutral, support for Ukraine is notably higher among those who have chosen a side. Economic repercussions from Russia, a major trade ally, also weigh heavily on Kazakhstan, highlighted by a recent record dip in its currency's value.

(With inputs from agencies.)