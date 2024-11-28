Ukraine Air Force Thwarts Russian Missile Barrage
Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 79 out of 91 missiles aimed at its energy infrastructure. Additionally, they took down 35 drones, but lost track of 62 out of a total of 97 drones deployed by Russia in this recent attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant defensive feat, Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday that it neutralized 79 of 91 missiles launched by Russian forces.
The attack, which focused on crippling Ukraine's energy infrastructure, also featured a barrage of drones.
Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 35 out of the 97 drones unleashed, although 62 drones escaped their surveillance, underlining the ongoing air conflict between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv in Crisis: Russia's Missiles and Drones Strike
Ukraine Air Defenses Intercept Russian Missiles and Drones Overnight
Kim Jong-un Pushes for Mass Production of Advanced Attack Drones
North Korea's Drones: Kim Jong Un's Call for Mass Production
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia launched 210 drones, missiles at Ukraine's energy infrastructure, reports AP.