Taliban's Unprecedented Entry to the Climate Stage: A COP29 First

Afghan Taliban officials are set to attend the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, marking their first participation at a major UN conference since taking power in 2021. Despite not being recognized by the UN, Afghan environmental officials are invited as observers to this significant event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:19 IST
The Afghan Taliban will make a historic appearance at the COP29 climate summit in Baku next week. This marks the Taliban's debut at a significant UN climate event since assuming power in 2021, following years of insurgency.

Afghanistan's government remains unrecognized by many UN member states due to the Taliban's policies on women's rights, but officials from the National Environmental Protection Agency are attending as observers, not full participants. The agency was seized by the Taliban after the withdrawal of US-led forces.

While the Taliban have attended other international forums, their presence at the climate summit poses new implications for Afghanistan, a nation heavily impacted by climate change, facing severe droughts and floods exacerbating food insecurity among its population.

