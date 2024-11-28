Taliban's Unprecedented Entry to the Climate Stage: A COP29 First

The Afghan Taliban will make a historic appearance at the COP29 climate summit in Baku next week. This marks the Taliban's debut at a significant UN climate event since assuming power in 2021, following years of insurgency.

Afghanistan's government remains unrecognized by many UN member states due to the Taliban's policies on women's rights, but officials from the National Environmental Protection Agency are attending as observers, not full participants. The agency was seized by the Taliban after the withdrawal of US-led forces.

While the Taliban have attended other international forums, their presence at the climate summit poses new implications for Afghanistan, a nation heavily impacted by climate change, facing severe droughts and floods exacerbating food insecurity among its population.

