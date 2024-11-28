Protests in Manipur: A Cry Against AFSPA

On Thursday, protesters in Manipur's Imphal East district defied a curfew to rally against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). This protest came after the tragic killings of three women and three children in the Jiribam district.

The rally, which began at Nongada in Lamlai constituency, saw demonstrators marching 4.5 km towards Yorbung. Organized by Meira Paibis and local clubs, the protestors have labeled AFSPA a tool of oppression, highlighting the suffering in Imphal valley and Naga areas. Y Leima, a protester, denounced the government's indifference to their plight.

Simultaneously in Jiribam, volunteers from the Coordinating Committee of Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) student wing locked multiple government offices, demanding action against Kuki-Zo militants and the removal of AFSPA. The government's recent reimposition of AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas, due to ongoing ethnic violence, sparked further discontent.

