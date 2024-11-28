Left Menu

Protests in Manipur: A Cry Against AFSPA

Despite a curfew, thousands of demonstrators rallied in Manipur's Imphal East district against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), following the recent killings of six individuals in Jiribam. The protest, led by Meira Paibis, criticized AFSPA as oppressive. Concurrently, COCOMI's student wing shut down several government offices in Jiribam, echoing demands for AFSPA's removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:04 IST
On Thursday, protesters in Manipur's Imphal East district defied a curfew to rally against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). This protest came after the tragic killings of three women and three children in the Jiribam district.

The rally, which began at Nongada in Lamlai constituency, saw demonstrators marching 4.5 km towards Yorbung. Organized by Meira Paibis and local clubs, the protestors have labeled AFSPA a tool of oppression, highlighting the suffering in Imphal valley and Naga areas. Y Leima, a protester, denounced the government's indifference to their plight.

Simultaneously in Jiribam, volunteers from the Coordinating Committee of Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) student wing locked multiple government offices, demanding action against Kuki-Zo militants and the removal of AFSPA. The government's recent reimposition of AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas, due to ongoing ethnic violence, sparked further discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

