Left Menu

Tariff Storm: Trump's Trade War Promises Stir U.S.-China Tensions

The incoming Trump administration's vow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods over fentanyl flow allegations has stirred tensions between the U.S. and China, threatening a renewed trade war. Both nations could face significant economic impacts amid accusations and counter-statements on tariff measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:21 IST
Tariff Storm: Trump's Trade War Promises Stir U.S.-China Tensions
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The announcement by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports has escalated tensions with China, as both countries prepare for what could be a sharper trade confrontation. This follows Trump's call for punitive measures against China over its alleged role in America's opioid crisis.

Responding to these threats, a Chinese spokesperson emphasized that unilateral tariff rises are not the solution to the U.S.'s internal challenges, urging adherence to World Trade Organization guidelines instead. Analysts foresee a prolonged and potentially damaging trade conflict, reminiscent of the earlier trade battles sparked during Trump's first term.

The Chinese media echoed these concerns, highlighting American companies' longstanding cooperation despite trade tensions. As both economic giants navigate this precarious situation, global businesses closely watch developments for potential shifts in trade policies and economic ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024