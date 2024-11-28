Tariff Storm: Trump's Trade War Promises Stir U.S.-China Tensions

The announcement by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports has escalated tensions with China, as both countries prepare for what could be a sharper trade confrontation. This follows Trump's call for punitive measures against China over its alleged role in America's opioid crisis.

Responding to these threats, a Chinese spokesperson emphasized that unilateral tariff rises are not the solution to the U.S.'s internal challenges, urging adherence to World Trade Organization guidelines instead. Analysts foresee a prolonged and potentially damaging trade conflict, reminiscent of the earlier trade battles sparked during Trump's first term.

The Chinese media echoed these concerns, highlighting American companies' longstanding cooperation despite trade tensions. As both economic giants navigate this precarious situation, global businesses closely watch developments for potential shifts in trade policies and economic ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)