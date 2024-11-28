Chairman Dhankhar Urges Members to Uphold Discipline and Adhere to Parliamentary Procedures Amidst Disruption

Amid disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar strongly urged members to adhere to the discipline and decorum of the house. In a heartfelt appeal, the Chairman emphasized the importance of following parliamentary procedures and maintaining the integrity of the institution.

In his address, Dhankhar noted that yesterday marked a historic milestone – the beginning of the final quarter-century before India's Constitution turns 100. He stated that this occasion should have been a moment for the House of Elders to send a powerful message of hope to the 1.4 billion people of India. The Chairman called for a commitment to the nation’s aspirations and the journey towards a Developed India by 2047.

However, expressing concern over the ongoing disruptions, Dhankhar lamented that the Rajya Sabha missed this historic opportunity to engage in productive dialogue that would have resonated with the hopes and aspirations of the people. “Where there should have been constructive engagement, we fell short of our people's expectations,” he said, calling on the members to echo the national spirit through their conduct in the house.

Emphasizing the Importance of Discipline and Dialogue

The Chairman emphasized that parliamentary disruption is not a solution but rather a malady that weakens the foundation of the institution. He warned that it could lead to Parliament sliding into irrelevance and detract from its primary constitutional duty of representing the people. "When we engage in this kind of conduct, we deviate from constitutional ordainment," Dhankhar said. "We show our back to our duties. If Parliament strays from its constitutional duty to represent people's hopes and aspirations, it is our duty to nurture nationalism and further democracy.”

He urged members to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue and return to thoughtful discussion, thereby strengthening the very fabric of the nation’s democratic processes.

Responding to Shri Jairam Ramesh’s Question on Persuading the Chair

In a separate exchange, Chairman Dhankhar responded to a question raised by Shri Jairam Ramesh on how members could best persuade the chair. Dhankhar acknowledged the question as “a good one”, stating that the way to persuade the chair historically has been through adherence to the highest standards of parliamentary rules and procedures.

He reiterated that the rulings of the chair should evoke deference and not be challenged, emphasizing that the rules are comprehensive enough to allow every member to contribute meaningfully. Dhankhar highlighted a previous instance during the last session, where members failed to utilize the available time due to a lack of speakers, stressing that there should be no grievances in expressing concerns, but these should be voiced in accordance with the established rules.

Warning Against "My Way or No Way" Approach

The Chairman cautioned against the "my way or no way" mentality, which, he said, was undemocratic and posed a serious challenge to the existence of the sacred institution of Parliament. "Any deviation from the rules is virtually sacrilegious to this temple of democracy," Dhankhar remarked, emphasizing the importance of following established norms for the proper functioning of the house.

A Call for Unity and Respect for the House

In conclusion, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar urged members to focus on the larger objective of nation-building and democracy. He called on them to rise above disruptions, prioritize national interests, and work in unison to ensure that the Rajya Sabha remains a place of meaningful dialogue, constructive debate, and decision-making that reflects the aspirations of the Indian people.