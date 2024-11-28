Left Menu

India's Geopolitical Preparedness: President Murmu's Call to Action

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes India's need to adapt to a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. She highlights challenges such as cyber warfare and terrorism, calls for indigenization in defense, and lauds the increasing role of women in the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:59 IST
  • India

In a bold address, President Droupadi Murmu urged India to brace for evolving geopolitical threats, including cyber warfare and terrorism. Speaking at the Defence Services Staff College, Nilgiris, she emphasized the importance of updated knowledge and cutting-edge technology to navigate these challenges.

The President praised India's progress toward becoming a self-reliant defense manufacturing hub, noting significant strides in exports driven by the Make in India initiative. She also highlighted the growing role of women in the military, acknowledging their contributions, and the pride they bring to the nation.

Murmu paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Madras Regiment War Memorial and acknowledged 'Veer Naris' while underscoring the importance of international collaboration with officers from 26 nations participating in training at the tri-services institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

