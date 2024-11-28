India's Geopolitical Preparedness: President Murmu's Call to Action

In a bold address, President Droupadi Murmu urged India to brace for evolving geopolitical threats, including cyber warfare and terrorism. Speaking at the Defence Services Staff College, Nilgiris, she emphasized the importance of updated knowledge and cutting-edge technology to navigate these challenges.

The President praised India's progress toward becoming a self-reliant defense manufacturing hub, noting significant strides in exports driven by the Make in India initiative. She also highlighted the growing role of women in the military, acknowledging their contributions, and the pride they bring to the nation.

Murmu paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Madras Regiment War Memorial and acknowledged 'Veer Naris' while underscoring the importance of international collaboration with officers from 26 nations participating in training at the tri-services institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)