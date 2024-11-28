Justice Manmohan's Ascent: Delhi High Court Chief Judge Nominated for Supreme Court

The Supreme Court collegium, in a recent meeting, unanimously recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan to the Supreme Court.

This decision is attributed to the need to fill vacancies arising after the retirements of Justice Hima Kohli and former CJI D Y Chandrachud.

Manmohan, who has served in various capacities since his appointment to the Delhi High Court in 2008, is recognized for his seniority and contributions to the judiciary.

