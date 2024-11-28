Left Menu

Justice Manmohan's Ascent: Delhi High Court Chief Judge Nominated for Supreme Court

The Supreme Court collegium has unanimously proposed Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan for promotion to the Supreme Court. The seat is necessitated by retirements, and Manmohan, noted for his seniority and distinguished legal career, is poised to become a Supreme Court judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:30 IST
Justice Manmohan's Ascent: Delhi High Court Chief Judge Nominated for Supreme Court
Justice Manmohan
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court collegium, in a recent meeting, unanimously recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan to the Supreme Court.

This decision is attributed to the need to fill vacancies arising after the retirements of Justice Hima Kohli and former CJI D Y Chandrachud.

Manmohan, who has served in various capacities since his appointment to the Delhi High Court in 2008, is recognized for his seniority and contributions to the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024