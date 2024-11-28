Left Menu

Luxury Empire in the Dock: Arnault Faces Fiery Legal Testimony

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, testified in a trial involving former French spy chief Bernard Squarcini, who is accused of illegal surveillance. Arnault denies knowledge of these actions. The trial exposes the measures LVMH allegedly employed to protect its image amid industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:35 IST
Luxury Empire in the Dock: Arnault Faces Fiery Legal Testimony

Luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault testified on Thursday regarding the alleged illegal surveillance conducted by Bernard Squarcini, a former French spy chief now embroiled in a trial. Squarcini, once head of France's domestic security services, is accused of gathering unauthorized personal data while consulting for LVMH to combat counterfeits and monitor opposing activists.

While Arnault is not personally accused, the case scrutinizes the extensive actions the company allegedly undertook to safeguard its reputation. The trial spotlights Arnault as LVMH faces industry downturns and leadership changes, with his children preparing to take over prominent roles.

Tensions flared during Arnault's testimony under questioning from lawyers for activist-politician Francois Ruffin. The proceedings reveal Squarcini's alleged monitoring of Ruffin's activities and his media production targeting LVMH. Arnault dismissed the claims and accused Ruffin of seeking publicity through the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024