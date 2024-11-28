Luxury Empire in the Dock: Arnault Faces Fiery Legal Testimony

Luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault testified on Thursday regarding the alleged illegal surveillance conducted by Bernard Squarcini, a former French spy chief now embroiled in a trial. Squarcini, once head of France's domestic security services, is accused of gathering unauthorized personal data while consulting for LVMH to combat counterfeits and monitor opposing activists.

While Arnault is not personally accused, the case scrutinizes the extensive actions the company allegedly undertook to safeguard its reputation. The trial spotlights Arnault as LVMH faces industry downturns and leadership changes, with his children preparing to take over prominent roles.

Tensions flared during Arnault's testimony under questioning from lawyers for activist-politician Francois Ruffin. The proceedings reveal Squarcini's alleged monitoring of Ruffin's activities and his media production targeting LVMH. Arnault dismissed the claims and accused Ruffin of seeking publicity through the trial.

