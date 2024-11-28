Jharkhand's Defense of Marginalised Tribes Sparks New Political Dynamics
Following his swearing-in as the chief minister, Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand swiftly approved forming a panel to assess the challenges faced by marginalised tea tribes in Assam. This strategic move came amid political tensions with Assam's government, emphasizing ongoing concerns between the regional parties regarding tribal inhabitants.
Within hours of taking office as Jharkhand's chief minister, Hemant Soren approved the creation of a panel to examine the conditions of marginalised tea tribes in Assam. This announcement was made during his government's first cabinet meeting on Thursday.
The political decision arises against a backdrop of electoral rivalry between Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition and the NDA, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spotlighted the tribal community's challenges, suggesting infiltration from Bangladesh. Soren emphasized the need to investigate the issues faced by Jharkhand tribes residing in Assam and tasked an all-party panel with this responsibility.
The move is seen as a direct challenge to Sarma, who played a significant role in the BJP's election campaign in Jharkhand. Soren's panel formation echoes his campaign promises, further cementing his administration's commitment following their recent electoral win, securing a majority in Jharkhand's Assembly.
