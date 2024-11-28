Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators briefly halted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, protesting Israel's actions in Gaza. The New York Police swiftly detained protesters without incident. The event, televised nationwide, featured large ballooned characters and attracted thousands in Manhattan. The protest aimed to highlight alleged genocide in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:47 IST
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupted the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by blocking the route in front of the Ronald McDonald float. The parade, now in its 98th year, attracted nationwide viewers and onlookers in Manhattan. The New York Police Department apprehended the demonstrators without incident.

The NYPD stated the number of arrests remains unclear and charges are pending. Meanwhile, about 20 demonstrators braved the rain holding signs that read "Don't celebrate genocide" and "Arms embargo now!" Despite initial attempts to disperse them peacefully, officers on bicycles eventually detained the protesters.

The protest focused on Israel's military actions in Gaza, in response to attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023. According to the local health ministry, Israel's subsequent operations have resulted in over 44,000 Palestinian casualties and mass displacement, sparking genocide allegations that it denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

