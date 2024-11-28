Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupted the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by blocking the route in front of the Ronald McDonald float. The parade, now in its 98th year, attracted nationwide viewers and onlookers in Manhattan. The New York Police Department apprehended the demonstrators without incident.

The NYPD stated the number of arrests remains unclear and charges are pending. Meanwhile, about 20 demonstrators braved the rain holding signs that read "Don't celebrate genocide" and "Arms embargo now!" Despite initial attempts to disperse them peacefully, officers on bicycles eventually detained the protesters.

The protest focused on Israel's military actions in Gaza, in response to attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023. According to the local health ministry, Israel's subsequent operations have resulted in over 44,000 Palestinian casualties and mass displacement, sparking genocide allegations that it denies.

