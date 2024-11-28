Left Menu

Survey Sparks Tensions at Historic Shahi Jama Masjid

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal moved the Supreme Court challenging a district court order for a survey of the mosque. The plea cites communal tensions and requests a stay on the survey, claiming it inflames passions. Violence erupted following the survey order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:49 IST
Survey Sparks Tensions at Historic Shahi Jama Masjid
  • Country:
  • India

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has become the center of a legal battle as its management committee has moved to the Supreme Court challenging a recent district court order. The directive, which called for a survey of the historic mosque, has stirred communal tensions in the region.

According to the committee's plea, filed before a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the survey's sudden execution threatens to disrupt secular harmony. The plea seeks an urgent stay on the order, arguing it risks inflaming communal passions and thereby endangering the secular fabric of the nation.

Following the ex-parte order on November 19, violence erupted on November 24 near the mosque, resulting in casualties and injuries. The plea highlights these events as warning signs of the disorder that such orders could precipitate across the country, urging the apex court to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024