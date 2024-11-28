Survey Sparks Tensions at Historic Shahi Jama Masjid
The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal moved the Supreme Court challenging a district court order for a survey of the mosque. The plea cites communal tensions and requests a stay on the survey, claiming it inflames passions. Violence erupted following the survey order.
The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has become the center of a legal battle as its management committee has moved to the Supreme Court challenging a recent district court order. The directive, which called for a survey of the historic mosque, has stirred communal tensions in the region.
According to the committee's plea, filed before a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the survey's sudden execution threatens to disrupt secular harmony. The plea seeks an urgent stay on the order, arguing it risks inflaming communal passions and thereby endangering the secular fabric of the nation.
Following the ex-parte order on November 19, violence erupted on November 24 near the mosque, resulting in casualties and injuries. The plea highlights these events as warning signs of the disorder that such orders could precipitate across the country, urging the apex court to act decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
