Court Orders Release of Accused in Sambhal Violence Case

The local court in the Sambhal district ordered the release of Farhana, the first accused in last year's Sambhal violence case, due to a lack of concrete evidence. This comes after 79 people were arrested following violence involving stone pelting and arson.

Clashes erupted on November 24 during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 29 police officers. Chief Judicial Magistrate Aditya Singh announced Farhana's release on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh after a thorough investigation confirmed her innocence.

Advocate Gani Anwar expressed relief at the court's decision, noting persistent efforts with senior officials ensured a fair probe. Meanwhile, political turmoil surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, witnessing uproar from opposition Samajwadi Party members amid discussions on the Sambhal violence and other issues.

