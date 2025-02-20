Left Menu

Court Orders Release of Accused in Sambhal Violence Case

A local court released Farhana, accused in the Sambhal violence case, due to insufficient evidence. The incident involved clashes between locals and police during a mosque survey, resulting in deaths and arrests. The court's decision stems from advocacy efforts and investigation findings proving her innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:26 IST
Court Orders Release of Accused in Sambhal Violence Case
Farhana
  • Country:
  • India

The local court in the Sambhal district ordered the release of Farhana, the first accused in last year's Sambhal violence case, due to a lack of concrete evidence. This comes after 79 people were arrested following violence involving stone pelting and arson.

Clashes erupted on November 24 during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 29 police officers. Chief Judicial Magistrate Aditya Singh announced Farhana's release on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh after a thorough investigation confirmed her innocence.

Advocate Gani Anwar expressed relief at the court's decision, noting persistent efforts with senior officials ensured a fair probe. Meanwhile, political turmoil surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, witnessing uproar from opposition Samajwadi Party members amid discussions on the Sambhal violence and other issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025