Court Orders Release of Accused in Sambhal Violence Case
A local court released Farhana, accused in the Sambhal violence case, due to insufficient evidence. The incident involved clashes between locals and police during a mosque survey, resulting in deaths and arrests. The court's decision stems from advocacy efforts and investigation findings proving her innocence.
- Country:
- India
The local court in the Sambhal district ordered the release of Farhana, the first accused in last year's Sambhal violence case, due to a lack of concrete evidence. This comes after 79 people were arrested following violence involving stone pelting and arson.
Clashes erupted on November 24 during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 29 police officers. Chief Judicial Magistrate Aditya Singh announced Farhana's release on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh after a thorough investigation confirmed her innocence.
Advocate Gani Anwar expressed relief at the court's decision, noting persistent efforts with senior officials ensured a fair probe. Meanwhile, political turmoil surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, witnessing uproar from opposition Samajwadi Party members amid discussions on the Sambhal violence and other issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Escalates: Delhi Police Files FIRs Against AAP Amid Election Tensions
Outrage Erupts After Police Assault Family in Mistaken Identity Incident
Tragic Discovery: Police Guard's Body Found in Kolkata Court
International Golf Federation Clashes with Indian Olympic Association
Family Injured in Alleged Police Assault Sparks Outrage