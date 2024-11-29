Left Menu

Unmasking the Espionage Network: A Courtroom Drama

Three Bulgarian nationals are accused of being part of a spy ring that passed secrets to Russia from 2020 to 2023. Prosecutors allege they conducted surveillance across Europe, collaborating with a Russian agent, Jan Marsalek. They deny the charges, as the trial unfolds in London.

Updated: 29-11-2024 00:23 IST
In a high-profile case that has captured international attention, a London court has begun probing a clandestine spy ring allegedly involving three Bulgarian nationals, who stand accused of passing critical information to Russia over a span of nearly three years.

Prosecutors outlined their case, explaining how Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev allegedly engaged in intricate surveillance activities across Europe, targeting areas and individuals considered significant by Moscow. The alleged espionage ring purportedly operated from a base in the UK, extending its reach to multiple cities, including Vienna and Valencia.

Notably, the prosecution claims that the group, along with Jan Marsalek, a reputed Russian agent, had coordinated operations to extract intelligence using an array of sophisticated devices. Despite the serious allegations, all defendants have firmly denied any involvement in conspiracy to spy, as the intense legal battle continues to unfold.

