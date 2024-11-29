Bomb Threats Target Democratic Lawmakers Amid Political Tensions

Four Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut found themselves targeted by bomb threats at their residences Thursday. Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, John Larson, and Jahana Hayes all reported these threats.

Law enforcement, including US Capitol Police, conducted thorough searches at the properties but found no explosives. These threats occurred shortly after similar incidents aimed at President-elect Donald Trump's top appointees, highlighting a politically tense environment.

Himes expressed gratitude to law enforcement for ensuring their safety, emphasizing that political violence has no place in the country. The threatening climate follows an election season marked by violence, such as the attempted assassination of Trump at a Florida golf course earlier in the year.

