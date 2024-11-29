Left Menu

Diplomacy on a Tightrope: Addressing Iran's Nuclear Crisis

European and Iranian diplomats convene to discuss potential negotiations aimed at diffusing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program before Donald Trump's return to power. The meetings in Geneva seek to establish a timeline for dialogue despite growing distrust over Iran's nuclear activities and international sanctions since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:32 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

As tensions rise over Iran's nuclear ambitions, European and Iranian diplomats are set to meet in Geneva to explore avenues for dialogue before the return of Donald Trump to the White House. The primary aim is to reduce regional tensions, especially concerning Iran's nuclear activities.

This week's meetings reflect a growing urgency among the E3 countries—Britain, Germany, and France—to engage Iran in discussions. Since the previous administration in the U.S. imposed stringent sanctions on Tehran, Iran has accelerated its nuclear development, raising security concerns.

Ahead of Trump's inauguration, diplomats hope to establish a negotiation framework. The discussions will not only focus on nuclear issues but also touch on Iran's regional military dynamics, with an eye towards stabilizing the volatile geopolitical landscape.

