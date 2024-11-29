Veteran Chinese Journalist Dong Yuyu Sentenced Amid Espionage Charges

A Beijing court sentenced veteran Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison on espionage charges, sparking international outcry. His family denounced the decision, branding it a 'grave injustice' and warning it impacts every free-thinking journalist in China.

Pursued after a lunch with a Japanese diplomat, Dong's arrest has been criticized by advocacy groups, who call for his release. Police ensured heavy security during the trial, with journalists and diplomats restricted from attending.

Dong Yuyu, a former editor of Guangming Daily and Nieman Fellow at Harvard, has a legacy of advocating moderate reforms in Chinese media. His imprisonment has sparked global petitions for his release, underscoring concerns about press freedom in China.

