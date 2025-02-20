International Outcry Over Hostage Body Parading

The parading of hostages' bodies by Hamas in Gaza has been met with international condemnation, with the United Nations' rights chief denouncing the act as abhorrent and in violation of international law. The incident involved the bodies of four hostages handed over to the Red Cross, as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Among those returned were Israeli infant Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother Ariel, the youngest victims of Hamas's October 2023 attack. Their mother, Shiri Bibas, and another hostage, Oded Lifschitz, were also repatriated. The ceremony drew criticism for its public display, featuring militants and a controversial poster.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has urged for private and respectful handling of such transfers, critiquing the public spectacles directed by Hamas since the ceasefire. These actions, conducted amid Gaza's ruins, face growing backlash for their insensitivity towards the bereaved families.

