International Outcry Over Hostage Body Parading

U.N. rights chief condemned Hamas's public display of hostage bodies in Gaza, asserting it contravenes international law. The bodies of four hostages, including children, were returned to Israel under a ceasefire agreement. The ICRC criticized the public ceremonies, urging respectful and private handover operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:01 IST
The parading of hostages' bodies by Hamas in Gaza has been met with international condemnation, with the United Nations' rights chief denouncing the act as abhorrent and in violation of international law. The incident involved the bodies of four hostages handed over to the Red Cross, as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Among those returned were Israeli infant Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother Ariel, the youngest victims of Hamas's October 2023 attack. Their mother, Shiri Bibas, and another hostage, Oded Lifschitz, were also repatriated. The ceremony drew criticism for its public display, featuring militants and a controversial poster.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has urged for private and respectful handling of such transfers, critiquing the public spectacles directed by Hamas since the ceasefire. These actions, conducted amid Gaza's ruins, face growing backlash for their insensitivity towards the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

