International Outcry Over Uyghur Deportations

The Trump administration has condemned Thailand for deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China. It urges nations against returning Uyghurs seeking refuge and demands that China grants access to those already deported. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizes the need for Thailand to ensure Uyghurs' human rights protection by China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has strongly condemned Thailand's decision to deport at least 40 Uyghurs to China, intensifying calls to protect those seeking refuge from persecution. The U.S. government appealed to other nations to refrain from similar actions.

In an official statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of Thai authorities continuously ensuring that China upholds the human rights of the deported Uyghurs. The Secretary requested that the Chinese government allow international bodies regular access to these individuals to verify their safety and well-being.

This incident adds to the mounting international pressure on China regarding its treatment of ethnic minorities, particularly the Uyghur population. Human rights organizations have frequently accused China of widespread abuses, a claim Beijing has consistently denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

