Gruesome Verdict: Chuchura Court Sentences Seven to Death

Seven individuals have been sentenced to death by a court in Chuchura, West Bengal, for the 2020 murder of Bishnu Mal. The murder was motivated by personal vendettas, involving mutilation and disposal of Mal's body. An eighth individual received a separate sentence for aiding in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:07 IST
Gruesome Verdict: Chuchura Court Sentences Seven to Death
  • India

In a chilling verdict, the district sessions court in Chuchura, West Bengal, has sentenced seven people to death for the brutal 2020 murder of Bishnu Mal.

The court found Vishal Das and his six accomplices guilty of not only killing Mal but also mutilating his body after abduction.

The motive behind the heinous crime was reportedly personal, involving a woman linked to Mal, leading one more person receiving a seven-year prison term for disposing of a body limb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

