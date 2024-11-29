Diplomatic Tensions: Iran’s Quest for Sanctions Relief Amidst European Talks

European and Iranian diplomats met in Geneva on Friday to deliberate on initiating serious talks, including reviving discussions on Iran's contentious nuclear program. The backdrop includes heightened tensions after a European-supported resolution criticized Iran's cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog last week.

With Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, concerns grow as he has been noted to be staffing hawkish advisors on Iran, suggesting a continuation of his stringent policy towards Tehran. During the recent talks, Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takhtravanchi convened with the EU's Enrique Mora and diplomats from the E3 countries: Britain, Germany, and France.

The meeting shed light on mutual distrust, worsened after the E3 pushed a critical resolution through the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran, in response, plans to augment its uranium enrichment capabilities, further fueling diplomatic tensions. European powers aim to establish a negotiation framework to resolve the issue before Trump's term commences.

