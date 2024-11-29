Kremlin Calls for Swift Restoration of Order in Aleppo

The Kremlin has issued a call for the Syrian government to expedite the restoration of constitutional order in the Aleppo region. This comes after insurgents captured territory for the first time in years, marking a significant shift in the region's longstanding conflict.

Russia, a steadfast supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been involved militarily on Assad's behalf since 2015. This intervention, Russia's largest since the Soviet era's end, includes maintaining an airbase and naval facility in Syria. On Wednesday, rebels dominated by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham initiated a bold incursion in Aleppo's northwest, challenging government forces.

This insurgent advance is the first since a 2020 ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, which had stalled military activities in Syria's last significant rebel enclave. In response, Russian and Syrian air forces conducted strikes against rebel territories. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the attack a breach of Syrian sovereignty and called for prompt governmental action.

