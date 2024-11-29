Supreme Court: Broken Relationships Aren’t Automatic Grounds for Suicide Abetment

The Supreme Court has declared that emotionally distressing broken relationships do not automatically constitute abetment of suicide without criminal intent. This landmark ruling was delivered by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ujjal Bhuyan, overturning a conviction by the Karnataka High Court.

The judgment focused on Kamaruddin Dastagir Sanadi, initially charged with cheating and abetment of suicide, but acquitted at trial. However, the High Court had convicted Sanadi, based on the state's appeal, sentencing him to imprisonment and a fine.

The case involved a woman who died by suicide after an eight-year relationship with Sanadi. The Supreme Court emphasized that without evidence of instigation or provocation, refusal to marry does not constitute criminal abetment of suicide.

