Left Menu

Sambhal Aims for Peace Amid Mosque Dispute

In Sambhal, a small city in western Uttar Pradesh, residents are yearning for peace and normalcy following recent violence triggered by a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The community, including business and religious leaders, emphasizes the importance of restoring harmony and boosting the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:28 IST
Sambhal Aims for Peace Amid Mosque Dispute
Shahi Idgah mosque Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhal, a small city in western Uttar Pradesh, is seeking to restore peace and normalcy following recent communal violence. This unrest erupted after a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid sparked tension, leading to clashes between protesters and security forces.

The violence left four dead and several injured, including police officers. The conflict stems from a plea claiming that the mosque was built on the site of a demolished temple. Authorities, including Zafar Ali, head of the Jama Masjid, have called for calm and order, with Friday prayers proceeding peacefully under strict security measures.

The city's business community has been hit hard, with losses mounting as trade halts. Local merchants express hope that peace will soon return, allowing businesses to recover. The Supreme Court has intervened, putting the lower court's survey proceedings on hold and emphasizing the need for peace in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024