Sambhal Aims for Peace Amid Mosque Dispute

Sambhal, a small city in western Uttar Pradesh, is seeking to restore peace and normalcy following recent communal violence. This unrest erupted after a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid sparked tension, leading to clashes between protesters and security forces.

The violence left four dead and several injured, including police officers. The conflict stems from a plea claiming that the mosque was built on the site of a demolished temple. Authorities, including Zafar Ali, head of the Jama Masjid, have called for calm and order, with Friday prayers proceeding peacefully under strict security measures.

The city's business community has been hit hard, with losses mounting as trade halts. Local merchants express hope that peace will soon return, allowing businesses to recover. The Supreme Court has intervened, putting the lower court's survey proceedings on hold and emphasizing the need for peace in the district.

