Delhi's Governance at Stake: CAG Report Delays Spark Controversy

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has reprimanded the state government for stalling the presentation of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the legislative assembly.

In an assertive letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Saxena accused the government of intentionally withholding the reports, evading public scrutiny and oversight.

Highlighting the numerous unheeded reminders sent by the CAG office, Saxena warned of the severe constitutional implications of this delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)