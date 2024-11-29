Delhi's Governance at Stake: CAG Report Delays Spark Controversy
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena criticized the state government for delaying the tabling of crucial CAG reports in the assembly, calling it a constitutional failure. Despite reminders, the reports remain untabled, raising concerns about transparency and accountability. Saxena urged prompt action from Chief Minister Atishi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:02 IST
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has reprimanded the state government for stalling the presentation of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the legislative assembly.
In an assertive letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Saxena accused the government of intentionally withholding the reports, evading public scrutiny and oversight.
Highlighting the numerous unheeded reminders sent by the CAG office, Saxena warned of the severe constitutional implications of this delay.
