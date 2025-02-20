Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

An investigation into threats against federal employees has been initiated following concerns voiced by staff working under Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The probe, led by Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, also targets statements by Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

Schumer is being scrutinized for comments made at a 2020 rally, which are now potentially linked to threats. Martin dubbed the investigation 'Operation Whirlwind' and contacted Schumer, whose office has since responded, clarifying the intentions behind his words.

'Operation Whirlwind' has sparked debate over Martin's social media activities, which allegedly flouted Justice Department rules. The drama deepened when a top prosecutor resigned amid claims of pressure to pursue unfounded investigations on President Biden-era contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)