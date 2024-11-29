Left Menu

Iran Condemns Rebel Attacks in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi criticized recent rebel attacks in Syria, claiming they are part of a U.S.-Zionist plan. In a conversation with Syria's foreign minister, Araqchi emphasized Iran's continued support for the Syrian government, as reported by Iran's state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:18 IST
Iran Condemns Rebel Attacks in Syria
The recent rebel assaults in Syria have sparked sharp criticism from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who described the incidents as a U.S.-Zionist scheme.

This development allegedly follows defeats of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and Palestine, according to reports from Iran's state media.

During a phone discussion with Syria's foreign minister, Araqchi reaffirmed Iran's unwavering support for the Syrian government amidst the ongoing turmoil.

