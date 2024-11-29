Iran Condemns Rebel Attacks in Syria

The recent rebel assaults in Syria have sparked sharp criticism from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who described the incidents as a U.S.-Zionist scheme.

This development allegedly follows defeats of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and Palestine, according to reports from Iran's state media.

During a phone discussion with Syria's foreign minister, Araqchi reaffirmed Iran's unwavering support for the Syrian government amidst the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)