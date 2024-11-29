Iran Condemns Rebel Attacks in Syria
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi criticized recent rebel attacks in Syria, claiming they are part of a U.S.-Zionist plan. In a conversation with Syria's foreign minister, Araqchi emphasized Iran's continued support for the Syrian government, as reported by Iran's state media.
The recent rebel assaults in Syria have sparked sharp criticism from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who described the incidents as a U.S.-Zionist scheme.
This development allegedly follows defeats of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and Palestine, according to reports from Iran's state media.
During a phone discussion with Syria's foreign minister, Araqchi reaffirmed Iran's unwavering support for the Syrian government amidst the ongoing turmoil.
