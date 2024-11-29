Left Menu

Suspicious Package Detonation Sparks Investigation in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district discovered a suspicious box containing firecrackers, which was subsequently destroyed. A road closure was enforced, and an FIR filed as authorities investigate the incident's motive and responsible parties. Efforts continue to prevent further public panic.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district unearthed a suspicious package filled with firecrackers on Friday. Authorities confirmed that the box was discovered during a routine search operation in the Chajja area of Mendhar tehsil.

In response to the potential threat, the road was closed to traffic as a precautionary measure. The police, upon examining the box, confirmed its contents and proceeded to safely destroy it.

The incident has prompted the registration of an FIR under relevant legal sections, as officials launch a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for the intended mischief. Efforts are underway to determine the motive behind the act and pinpoint the anti-social elements involved.

