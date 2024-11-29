Strengthening Ties: Nepal-China Bilateral Meeting in Chengdu

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arzu Rana Deuba, engaged in a significant bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in Chengdu, China, on Friday. The discussions revolved around the enhancement of Nepal-China relations and preparations for the impending visit of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, set to commence on December 2.

During the dialogue, the two ministers explored various dimensions of their countries' shared interests and cooperation. Deuba extended an invitation for Wang Yi to visit Nepal, acknowledging the noteworthy progress made in bilateral relations. Additionally, she commended China for waiving visa fees for Nepalese travelers to China.

The leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the full resumption of operations at all traditional border points, facilitating seamless transport of people, goods, and services. Deuba remarked that the meeting elevated Nepal-China relations to unprecedented levels, further solidifying their bilateral partnership. She is expected to return on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)