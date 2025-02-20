Left Menu

Diplomatic Chess: Lavrov and Wang Yi Forge Stronger Ties

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened to deliberate on key international issues, emphasizing their bilateral relations and the global political climate. The dialogue, occurring alongside the G20 in South Africa, reaffirms their commitment to cooperation amid global instability.

Updated: 20-02-2025 18:45 IST
In a pivotal meeting on the global stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in substantive talks about pressing international affairs.

The discussions, centered around the U.S. and Ukraine, occurred at the G20 ministerial meeting in South Africa. The Russian foreign ministry highlighted the importance of Russia-China relations as a stabilizing force amid worldwide instability.

Lavrov revealed that a subsequent meeting with Wang Yi is slated for Moscow, reflecting both nations' resolve to strengthen ties and address geopolitical challenges collaboratively.

