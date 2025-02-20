Diplomatic Dialogues: Lavrov and Wang Yi Chart Course Amid Global Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi convened on Thursday, discussing critical issues that encompass relationships with the United States and the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, according to Russian state media.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial summit in South Africa, Lavrov disclosed plans for a subsequent meeting with Wang Yi in Moscow, as reported by the TASS news agency. The discussions underscored the pivotal role of Moscow-Beijing ties in stabilizing international dynamics.

Lavrov emphasized their collaboration extends to pivotal international forums such as the UN Security Council and the G20, advocating for multipolarity and fair cooperation. Meanwhile, South African President Ramaphosa highlighted the G20's significance and urged reforms in global governance structures for better inclusivity.

