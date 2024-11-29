Left Menu

Leadership Changes in Indian Bureaucracy: Key Appointments Announced

Senior IPS officer Harinath Mishra has been appointed as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat. Mishra succeeds Swagat Das. Other notable changes include the curtailment of Dharmendra Sharma's term as Director General and the repatriation of Shantmanu to his parent cadre.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Harinath Mishra has been appointed Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, an order from the Ministry of Personnel announced on Friday. Mishra, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service officer from the Kerala cadre, is currently the Special Director General at the Intelligence Bureau.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Mishra's new role, where he will succeed Swagat Das, who is set to retire on Saturday. As Secretary (Security), Mishra will head the administrative operations of the Special Protection Group (SPG), tasked with safeguarding the Prime Minister and family at the official residence.

In other developments, the ACC has approved the end of Dharmendra Sharma's re-employment term as Director General at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, at the request of the Election Commission. Meanwhile, IAS officer Shantmanu has been repatriated to his parent cadre as per a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

