Left Menu

Judicial Controversy: Islamabad High Court Appointments Stir Debate

The appointment of judges in Islamabad High Court has become controversial as five judges challenge the transfers. Justice Sarfraz Dogar's appointment as chief justice is contested for allegedly violating rules. A constitutional petition argues that the transfers infringe on seniority laws and seek invalidation of the current seniority list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:43 IST
Judicial Controversy: Islamabad High Court Appointments Stir Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court is at the center of a judicial controversy as five judges have challenged the recent appointments and transfers of justices, including the elevation of Justice Sarfraz Dogar as chief justice.

Justice Dogar, who was transferred from the Lahore High Court, ascended rapidly through the ranks, sparking criticism due to his placement on the seniority list and allegations of procedural violations.

The situation has led to a 49-page constitutional petition being filed to contest the appointments and transfers, which the petitioners claim violate rules and undermine the established seniority structure, further fueled by opposition parties' allegations of political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025