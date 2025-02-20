Judicial Controversy: Islamabad High Court Appointments Stir Debate

The Islamabad High Court is at the center of a judicial controversy as five judges have challenged the recent appointments and transfers of justices, including the elevation of Justice Sarfraz Dogar as chief justice.

Justice Dogar, who was transferred from the Lahore High Court, ascended rapidly through the ranks, sparking criticism due to his placement on the seniority list and allegations of procedural violations.

The situation has led to a 49-page constitutional petition being filed to contest the appointments and transfers, which the petitioners claim violate rules and undermine the established seniority structure, further fueled by opposition parties' allegations of political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)